Keys officials urge proper disposal of balloons to prevent power outages

It’s graduation season, which also means South Florida utility officials are sounding the alarm on the risks of stray metallic balloons that float away.



Julio Torrado, a spokesperson for Keys Energy Services, told WLRN last year about the dangers of these Mylar balloons.

“Balloons in general are a nuisance to power companies because they obviously can float in the air if they become loose and interact with our power lines, our transformers and can then cause power outages," Torrado said.

Officials suggest keeping the balloons out of the reach of young children. Instead of releasing them into the air, officials said people should deflate and dispose of them after use.



Since 2015, at least 81 power outages in the Keys have been linked to balloons hitting power lines. Torrado said these outages can affect up to 1,000 customers at a time.

READ MORE: Love is in the air - don't let your balloons be, officials say

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.