Top South Florida Democrats laud President Biden, coalesce around VP Kamala Harris

South Florida Democrats moved quickly Sunday to express their support for Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.

Before endorsing Harris, U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D−Miami Gardens praised Biden “as one of the most accomplished Presidents of all time,” noting his success in pushing for infrastructure investments, relief for those with student loan debt, fighting for climate and environment justice, and lowering the cost of insulin.

“We must now turn our attention to uniting behind Kamala Harris and defeating Donald Trump in this election—an insurrection inciter, a racist, twice impeached, four-time indicted, now convicted felon, former disgrace of a President,” she said in a statement. “I am excited to support Kamala Harris this election, the next President of the United States and the First Black woman to hold the Presidency.”

U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott, also lauded Biden before touting Harris as the party’s choice for nominee.

Celia D. Luna / The 19th Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is the first Latina to run statewide in Florida in a decade.

“We must follow [Biden’s] example and stand united behind Vice President Kamala Harris and continue to fight for the freedom, democracy, and opportunities that brought so many of us to this incredible nation,” she said.

State Sen. Shevrin Jones, who chairs the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, said “it’s time for Democrats to unite in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. She has my full support as the leader needed to meet this moment and defeat Donald Trump.”

Said U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach in a statement: “As we approach the most consequential election of our lifetime, I am proud to support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for President. With her strength, experience, and leadership, we can build on the progress we’ve made the last four years, protect reproductive freedom, and defeat Donald Trump’s extreme Project 2025 agenda this November.”

State Sen. Lauren Book, who leads Democrats in the Florida Senate, issued a statement, saying Harris “has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to justice, equality, and progress throughout her public service career — from her tenure as Attorney General of California to her historic election as the first woman, Black, and South Asian Vice President.”

She especially highlighted Harris’s “fight for women’s reproductive freedom.”

“Having sat next to the Vice President at reproductive rights round tables, spoken alongside her on what should have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and joined her at the White House for a convening on reproductive rights, I know that Kamala Harris is the leader we need to meet this pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” Book said.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried praised Biden’s leadership as president, but did not immediately endorse Harris as the party’s nominee.

“As a leader, he has turned our economy around, guided us out of the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuilt our crumbling infrastructure and restored America’s place on the world stage,” she said in a statement.

“Now is the time for Democrats to step up and secure the future of that legacy — because the race may have changed, but our focus has not. This is the most consequential election of our lifetime, and Democrats must stand united to defeat Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in November.”

The Associated Press reported that Harris spoke multiple times with Biden on Sunday — a day after Biden huddled with his closest aides in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as he began to conclude that he would end his reelection bid. About two hours after the surprise Sunday announcement from Biden, Harris released her own statement, making it clear she knew the nomination would not just be handed to her.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris said. “Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead.”

The campaign dollars were already coming in for Harris. The Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue said Sunday night that as of 9 p.m. Eastern time, small-dollar donors had contributed nearly $47 million since Harris announced her candidacy.

“Grassroots supporters are energized and excited to support her as the Democratic nominee,” the group said on X, the social media site.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.