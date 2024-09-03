More Palm Beach County homes fall into flood zone

Palm Beach County estimates that more than 16,000 properties, mostly east of Interstate 95, will be designated at a higher risk for flooding under new maps recently released for final approval by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The new maps will force some property owners to buy flood insurance, the county warns.

“Call your insurance agent or call FEMA Insurance Exchange at 1-877-336-2627 to find an agent to protect your property,” the county wrote on a recently updated website, here.

READ MORE: In Miami Beach, you can live on your boat, but getting to land is not so easy

The county consists of 652,934 parcels.

The county, the League of Cities, FEMA and the insurance industry are offering “public outreach open house events” three times in September:



Boynton Beach Police Department, 2100 High Ridge Road, 5 to 8 pm, Sept. 11.



Howard Park Community Center, 1302 Parker Ave., West Palm Beach, 10 am to 1 pm Sept. 14.



Jupiter Community Center, 200 Military Trail, 5 to 8 pm Sept. 26.

Residents can find their properties on the new maps here.

The 16,000 parcels have an increase in Base Flood Elevation of one foot or more, the county warns, which could force homeowners to buy flood insurance. A 25 percent discount is available for property owners in unincorporated Palm Beach County.

FEMA set a Dec. 20 deadline for the new maps to become effective.

From the village of North Palm Beach comes this warning: “About 1,400 village properties are proposed to be re-designated from lower risk flood zones to a high risk ‘Special Flood Hazard Area.’ This is called an ‘AE Flood Zone.’

“Property owners with mortgages for buildings that will be in these new AE Zones will be required by their lender to purchase flood insurance, even on pre-existing mortgages.

“The flood insurance rates in AE Zones are higher than the lower risk zones, and owners of buildings that are proposed to be added to the AE Zone should expect to see flood insurance rate increases.”