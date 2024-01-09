Tristan Wood
Tristan Wood is a senior producer and host with WFSU Public Media. A South Florida native and University of Florida graduate, he focuses on state government in the Sunshine State and local panhandle political happenings.
Education Commissioner Manny Diaz applauded the prohibition and criticized the Biden administration.
Data shows the governor and politicians across the political spectrum may be overselling the frequency of retail theft.
The trip came the same week Israeli leaders were angered by the US allowing the United Nations security council to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the Florida Legislature to allocate $230 million to cancer-centered initiatives championed by his wife and breast cancer survivor, Casey.
Florida legislators are moving to tighten regulation on the exchange of virtual currency.
A proposed controversial bill set to roll back child labor protections in Florida passed its second committee stop Wednesday, but further changes are likely coming due to differences in its Senate companion.
Florida Democrats blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis’ State of the State address, arguing it avoided important issues that may be inconvenient for his 2024 Presidential run.
Florida lawmakers will consider a proposal to loosen the state's child labor laws. Supporters say it will encourage more youth labor participation and teach responsibility, while opponents see it as a pathway to use kids to shore up the state's labor shortages.
The Republican Party of Florida has ousted its chairman Christian Ziegler — who is under police investigation into an allegation of sexual assault.