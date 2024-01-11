The Florida House and Senate disagree on changes to the state's child labor laws

A proposed controversial bill set to roll back child labor protections in Florida passed its second committee stop Wednesday, but further changes are likely coming due to differences in its Senate companion.

HB 49 would change state law to let 16- and 17-year-olds work more than 30 hours a week during the school year, and work past 11 on school nights, but the Senate version of the bill doesn’t have those changes.

Sen. Danny Burgess’ proposal would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work more than eight hours on Sundays and holidays, and provide an exemption to hour restrictions for students enrolled in home, or virtual school programs.

In a written statement to WFSU, Burgess said was looking to slightly modify, not repeal, the restrictions for 16- and 17-year-olds, while still keeping Florida’s child labor protections beyond that of federal law.

“We must thoughtfully balance protecting their well-being and education with their desire or need to be employed. That’s what this bill has been carefully crafted to do – find that balance,” he wrote.

House sponsor Linda Chaney amended her bill in the House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee Wednesday to include some of Burgess’ changes. But she still wants to keep several of the original elements of her text, like removing the 30-hours-a-week limit.

“Nearly a million searches have been performed on ‘how can I get a job as a teen?’ They [teens] want to work, but these restrictions discourage employers from hiring them,” she said during the hearing.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association supports her bill. FRLA Lobbyist Samantha Padgett said during the meeting that small businesses and corporations her association represents are asking for the bill.

“We believe the intent is not to erode the importance of education, but to reduce unnecessary and restrictive regulation, expand available staffing and grow financial and career development opportunities for young Floridians,” Padgett said.

Critics are concerned minors could be forced by employers to work full-time schedules without parental permission. Florida Rising Lobbyist Jackson Oberlink sees the proposal as part of a national trend.

“Similar bills have been pushed in multiple states, with Iowa and Arkansas passing them in 2023. This trend is part of a coordinated effort supported by industry organizations and funded by billionaires to aiming to systematically weaken federal labor protections nationwide,” he said.

On the concerns that businesses will pressure children to work full time under her bill, Chaney said the responsibility rests with the minor.

“I think the protection is they have the choice to get another job or to not take that job,” she said.

Her bill passed the committee stop, but with the Senate and House bills still not aligned. Negotiations are still ongoing.

