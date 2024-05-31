© 2024 WLRN
State Board of Education affirms ban on trans women in women's sports

WFSU | By Tristan Wood
Published May 31, 2024 at 9:29 AM EDT
A man in a suit wearing glasses.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
Education Commissioner Manny Diaz applauded the prohibition and criticized the Biden administration over transgender sports policies.

The State Board of Education has backed rules requiring student athletes to compete based on their sex assigned at birth.

It’s already illegal in Florida for transgender women and girls to participate in women’s sports at academic institutions. Now, the state board of education has affirmed Florida High School Athletic Association rules that double down on the prohibition.

During a meeting Wednesday, Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz applauded the prohibition and criticized the Biden administration.

“Instead of simply preventing discrimination based on biological sex, the Biden administration is attempting to convince the country that biological sex no longer has any meaning. In Florida thanks to the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis. We're fighting back. And no matter what the federal government says we will continue to protect students privacy's in bathrooms and locker rooms and we will never allow boys to play girls sports,” he said.

The Biden administration has been critical of these policies and other legislation impacting transgender and nonbinary students in Florida, saying it violates Title IX anti-discrimination protections. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration last month to try to block federal rulemaking about those protections.

Copyright 2024 WFSU

Tristan Wood
Tristan Wood is a senior producer and host with WFSU Public Media. A South Florida native and University of Florida graduate, he focuses on state government in the Sunshine State and local panhandle political happenings.
See stories by Tristan Wood
