Margie Menzel | WFSU
Person Page
-
A new Florida law is letting school districts open their doors to volunteer chaplains. But it's up to each school district to adopt these volunteers and to impose guidelines.
-
Pharmacists across the state are facing tough times, whether it’s more of their patients ordering prescriptions online or lower profits on the drugs they dispense. Independent pharmacists are worried about staying in business.
-
The national trafficking hotline takes a victim-centered approach, reporting 30% of cases to law enforcement; Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says that's not enough
-
Supporters point to increased incidents of bears venturing into residential communities, while critics say the change will result in more deaths of the once-threatened bears.
-
Shelters for unhoused people are seeing more and more seniors on fixed incomes.
-
Florida belonged to the Electronic Voter Registration System, known as ERIC — but left last year, joining a small group of other deep red states
-
Shelters for survivors have rarely been so full – leaving many with little choice but to stay with their abusers.
-
Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and former Tallahassee bureau chief of the then-St. Petersburg Times, Lucy Morgan, died at 82.
-
Economic problems in Puerto Rico forced the island's zoo to close. That meant a big move for an African elephant named Mundi.
-
After 35 years on display in a zoo, living in a quarter-acre with no other elephants, Mundi is sharing 850 acres in Attapulgus, GA with fellow elephants Bo and Tarra.
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to weaken the laws and legal precedents that protect journalists who publish criticism of public figures. The measure failed after media of all ideological stripes opposed it.
-
House Democratic Leader Driskell: GOP making it harder for people to vote