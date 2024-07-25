Florida gives millions to Tampa Bay college for semiconductor and AI training

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that St. Petersburg College is receiving $7.2 million from the state. It will be used to teach students about semiconductors, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The money will create a smart-tech hub in St. Petersburg. DeSantis says it is critical to help produce semiconductors in the U.S., instead of where they are made now, primarily in Asia.

"We need to do this stuff here in the United States," DeSantis said. "It's very, very important that we do. So we're proud to have leaned in on this."

And he adds it will help create a highly-educated core of students who can then enter the technology industry.

"We're in the bottom half of states for workforce education. And our goal is to be number one by 2030," he said. "I can proudly report we are not only well on our way, we are ahead of schedule on achieving that goal."

The governor said over the past two years, the state has invested nearly $400 million into the manufacturing of semiconductors and advanced technology.

The Florida Channel Gov. DeSantis speaks at the St. Petersburg College event

He was joined by state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz.

"This funding will allow St. Petersburg College to create a state of the art lab, space and classroom that will help purchase equipment technology to support students success," Diaz said. "Through these new programs, students will be able to earn industry certifications in robotics, manufacturing operations and network systems which will support careers as electrical engineers, industrial engineers and semiconductor processing technicians."

The $7.2 million award includes $3.2 million through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund and $4 million through the Workforce Development Capitalization Grant Program.

"The Florida job growth and workforce development capitalization as incentive grants will help us build a new south county smart tech manufacturing hub in the heart of the Midtown community in St. Petersburg," said St. Petersburg College President Tonjua Williams.

"This manufacturing hub is focused on advanced manufacturing. That is one of the region's most targeted industries here in the Tampa Bay area. We will offer accessible and high quality training and degree options in areas such as semiconductor mechatronics, automation and robotics. Programs of skill that advances leaders to an exciting career and making a lot of money."