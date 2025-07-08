Statewide school grades show improvement says DeSantis

Schools out for summer, and statewide Florida schools' grades are in.

Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday announced the latest grades, which track individual schools and districts, which show a marked improvement from last year.

The grades take into consideration how well a school or district supports students in the following areas: achievement, learning gains, graduation, acceleration success, and maintaining a focus on struggling students.

"Seventy-one percent of all graded schools are now earning either an A or a B grade. That's a really big deal. This exceeds our performance last year, in which 64% of schools earned an A or a B grade," said DeSantis.

Florida Department of Education / A table shows school grades for Florida schools in 2025.

The governor said every grade level school showed improvement, when it came to the letter grades.

"In 2025 the number of elementary schools earning an A grade increased by four points, middle schools receiving an A increased by nine points, and the number of high schools earning an A increased by 10 points year over year. That means nearly 200,000 more students are enrolled in A and B schools in the past academic year than in the previous academic year," said DeSantis.

Overall, 76% of schools that were graded D or F in 2024 improved in 2025 and 100% of schools that got an F in 2024, improved in 2025.

When it came to district-wide letter grades, DeSantis announced 28 school districts received an A letter grade, 31 received a B, 8 got a C, and no districts got a D or F.

The Florida Department of Education / A table shows districtwide grades for Florida schools in 2025.

Here are the district-wide grades for South Florida districts:



Palm Beach: A

Broward: A

Miami-Dade: A

Monroe: A

Check out the letter grade for your individual school here:

