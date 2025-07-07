© 2025 WLRN
Broward County Public schools receives an A grade for the second year in a row

WLRN Public Media | By Natalie La Roche Pietri
Published July 7, 2025 at 5:38 PM EDT
A man with a suit standing and speaking in public
Carl Juste
/
Miami Herald
FILE: Superintendent of Broward schools, Howard Hepburn, addresses the residents, activists, and community members of Lauderhill as they convened at Broward Estates Elementary School. The school is set to be converted into an early learning center.

Broward County Public schools received an A grade from the Florida Department of Education for the second year in a row.

School board members and Broward Superintendent Howard Hepburn celebrated the accomplishment at a news conference Monday.

 Hepburn highlighted some top accomplishments that came with the state school ratings:

"Again, we continue to have nothing but A, B, and C schools. No D or F schools again for the second year," Hepburn said.

Ninty six percent of Broward district schools either maintained or increased their grade level from the prior year.

" We also cut our C schools in half. We once upon a time had 70 C schools, and today we only have 34. Again, a testament to all of our educators working hard day in and day out," he said.

Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties also received A grades.

This is a News In Brief report.
Natalie La Roche Pietri
Natalie La Roche Pietri is the education reporter at WLRN.
