Broward County Public schools receives an A grade for the second year in a row

Broward County Public schools received an A grade from the Florida Department of Education for the second year in a row.

School board members and Broward Superintendent Howard Hepburn celebrated the accomplishment at a news conference Monday.

Hepburn highlighted some top accomplishments that came with the state school ratings:

"Again, we continue to have nothing but A, B, and C schools. No D or F schools again for the second year," Hepburn said.

Ninty six percent of Broward district schools either maintained or increased their grade level from the prior year.

" We also cut our C schools in half. We once upon a time had 70 C schools, and today we only have 34. Again, a testament to all of our educators working hard day in and day out," he said.

Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties also received A grades.

READ MORE: Broward schools bring artificial intelligence into the classroom

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.