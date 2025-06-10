Broward schools bring artificial intelligence into the classroom

A new initiative in Broward County Public Schools brings artificial intelligence into the classroom.

Broward schools announced a collaboration with Microsoft that brings the company’s AI platform, Copilot, to teachers across all grade levels.

The initiative is to help educators be more time-efficient by automating lesson plans and creating instructional content, which aims to free them up for more student-teacher engagement.

The tool can also assist with personalized learning by providing translation and language support for multilingual students.

A statement from the district said the initiative is “the largest K–12 adoption of Microsoft Copilot in the world.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has also entered the world of AI with Google’s Gemini platform.

