Briefly Considered For Lieutenant Governor Candidate, Broward Senator Explains Her 'Contemplation'

By 2 hours ago
  • Sen. Lauren Book gets emotional on the floor of the Senate on Feb. 21, 2018, after photos of the 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were shown on a screen overhead. She prizes her position on an investigative commission.
    Sen. Lauren Book gets emotional on the floor of the Senate on Feb. 21, 2018, after photos of the 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were shown on a screen overhead. She prizes her position on an investigative commission.
    Emily Michot / Miami Herald Archive

Broward County state Sen. Lauren Book was floated as a potential running mate for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum — but she says she wouldn’t have accepted the offer if it had materialized.

Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor who snagged the Democratic nomination for governor in an upset victory on Aug. 28, ultimately chose one of his primary opponents for the lieutenant governor spot on his ticket. Book said she thinks Orlando entrepreneur Chris King is a “wonderful, wonderful choice” and said she’s on “Team Gillum” heading into November.

Book said Gillum did not officially ask her to be his running mate. She said she discussed with Gillum’s staff that she was on a short list of potential candidates; the Gillum campaign declined to comment.

But Book gave it “a lot of contemplation,” the Democrat said. She decided giving up her Senate seat — plus her position as the Senate appointee on a panel investigating the Parkland shooting — would be too big a sacrifice.

She said her work on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission “really changed my entire trajectory and path” and how she saw “the person I want to be, the educator I want to be, the parent I want to be, the legislator I want to be.

“And so I really, really want and need to continue — and will continue — to focus on how we change the way that we look at education, the way that we deal with schools, school safety, mental health,” she said.

Book and the other members of the commission, chaired by Pinellas County sheriff Bob Gualtieri, are “working feverishly” to produce a report with legislative recommendations to the governor and leaders of the Senate and House by the Jan. 1 deadline.

“I'm really excited to really drive some meaningful policy change,” she said.

Tags: 
Florida politics
Andrew Gillum
Lauren Book
chris king
education
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting

Related Content

Money Comes From Near And Far In Governor's Race

By News Service Florida Sep 17, 2018
MIAMI HERALD

With money streaming in from across the country, Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum raised more than $2.7 million during the first week in September in their clash to become Florida governor.

The contributions went to the candidates and their closely aligned political committees, with DeSantis having an edge. The Republican pulled in $1.4 million from Sept. 1 through Sept. 7, while Gillum raised nearly $1.32 million, according to newly filed reports with the state Division of Elections.

Gillum Taps Fellow Progressive Chris King As Running Mate

By News Service of Florida Sep 6, 2018
AP

Doubling down on his appeal to progressive voters, Andrew Gillum on Thursday picked former primary rival Chris King as his running mate on the Democratic ticket for governor.

Gillum and his wife, R. Jai, joined King and his wife, Kristen, to make the announcement in a live session on Facebook.

Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, said his first criteria in picking Chris King, who is a Winter Park businessman, was selecting a running mate who could step in as governor if necessary.