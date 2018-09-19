Contractors Fined $86K Over University Bridge Collapse

By 2 hours ago
  • The pedestrian bridge at Florida International University that collapsed earlier this year is still under investigation.
    The pedestrian bridge at Florida International University that collapsed earlier this year is still under investigation.
    National Transportation Board / Wikimedia Creative Commons
Originally published on September 19, 2018 9:17 am

Contractors that worked on the bridge near a Florida university that collapsed, killing six people, have been fined more than $86,000 for workplace violations.

The Miami Herald reported Tuesday that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the fines for seven safety violations related to the March 15 collapse. OSHA said the contractors didn't provide adequate safeguards despite serious cracks that had developed on the bridge.

Five motorists and one worker were killed when the bridge fell onto a busy roadway near Florida International University.

OSHA cited five companies for $86,658 in fines. The companies can contest the findings.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the collapse.

Tags: 
FIU bridge
FIU
Florida transportation
news

Related Content

Why Wasn’t The Road Closed Before FIU Bridge Fell? Judge Orders Release Of Key Records

By Nicholas Nehamas Aug 22, 2018
Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

The Florida Department of Transportation must release public records that could shed light on a deadly bridge collapse outside Miami, a judge ruled Tuesday.

In an order, Leon County state court judge Kevin Carroll said the documents were public records under Florida law and could not be withheld, as FDOT argued, because of an ongoing federal investigation into the March 15 collapse of the Florida International University bridge. It’s not yet clear if FDOT will appeal.

Cracks In FIU Bridge Grew To ‘Shocking’ Size Days Before Collapse, New Photos Show

By Nicholas Nehamas & Andres Viglucci & Monique O. Madan Aug 10, 2018
Munilla Construction Management / Provided by National Transportation Safety Board

Cracks that appeared in the Florida International University bridge days before it collapsed were far more extensive than previously disclosed, according to photographs included in a preliminary report issued Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The photos show four alarming-looking cracks — one at least 3 1/2 inches deep into the bridge’s deck — developing in precisely the section of the span that is believed to have failed on March 15, killing five motorists and one worker.

FIU Had Grand Plans For 'Signature' Bridge. But The Design Had A Key Mistake, Experts Say

By Andres Viglucci & Nicholas Nehamas Jun 14, 2018
Miami Herald

It started as an idea for a footbridge to get college students safely over the busy Tamiami Trail.

But fueled by millions of dollars in available federal stimulus grants, Florida International University's doomed pedestrian bridge morphed into something far more ambitious: A gleaming testament to FIU's lofty institutional aspirations and the linchpin in a grand plan to create a true college town in the neighboring working-class suburb of Sweetwater.