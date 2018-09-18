First He Praised Castro. Now 'Salt Bae' Chef Lavishes Venezuela’s Maduro With Steak Dinner

By Carlos Frias 40 minutes ago
  • A screengrab of 'Salt Bae' chef Nusret Gökçe's Instagram post from November 2016. The post has since been removed.
    A screengrab of 'Salt Bae' chef Nusret Gökçe's Instagram post from November 2016. The post has since been removed.
    via Miami Herald

First the chef known as Salt Bae riled Cuban Americans by dressing up in honor of the late dictator Fidel Castro.

Now Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, the man who became a meme by sprinkling salt over manhandled meat, has incensed the internet again, this time by hosting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as that country grapples with widespread food scarcity.

In three since-deleted Instagram video posts to his 15.7 million followers, Gökçe, who has a restaurant in Miami, performs his usual routine at his Nusr-Et restaurant in Istanbul. He slaps and flips sides of cooked meat for the visiting Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores — sprinkling it with the flourish that earned him tacit internet fame. The Miami Herald downloaded the video before it was deleted.

In it, Maduro smiles and laughs while smoking a cigar as Gökçe finishes the meat— “Look how he salts it!” someone says off camera. Gökçe later presents Maduro with a T-shirt of himself sprinkling salt, draping it over the leader like a bib.

Read more from our news partner, the Miami Herald. 

Tags: 
Venezuela
Nicolas Maduro
news

Related Content

Why U.S. Invasion Of Venezuela Is Still A Hot Topic – But Will Likely Never Happen

By Sep 10, 2018
Ariana Cubillos / AP via Miami Herald

Over the weekend the New York Times created hemispheric buzz. It reported that U.S. officials talked privately this past year with rebellious Venezuelan military officers. Those officers wanted U.S. help to overthrow Venezuela’s socialist president, Nicolás Maduro.

Apparently nothing came of the talks; the Trump Administration declined to help the rogue militares. But the Times story was more evidence that President Trump is exploring unusually strong action to topple Maduro. At the White House last summer, he'd already displayed that impulse.

“We have many options for Venezuela," Trump said then, "including a possible military option if necessary…”

For Many In Venezuela, Social Media Is A Matter Of Life And Death

By editor Sep 11, 2018

Guillermo does not exist — on social media at least. He has a Facebook account, but he doesn't publicly use his real name. He doesn't have a profile picture, doesn't show his location, and never posts a single thing. He mostly logs in to read about sports.

Guillermo asked that his last name be withheld — he worries about his family. They still live in Venezuela. Amid political and economic chaos, over a million Venezuelans have left the country in the last two years.

Human Rights Watch: Latin America Must Unify On Venezuelan Refugees – And Regime

By Sep 6, 2018
Fernando Vergara / AP

The mass exodus from Venezuela is being called one of the worst humanitarian emergencies in Latin America’s history. On Thursday a prominent human rights group came to Miami to urge Latin America to forge a more unified response to the crisis – and its cause.

Brazil Sends Military To Border To Cope With Flood Of Fleeing Venezuelans

By Aug 29, 2018

Brazilian President Michel Temer signed a decree Tuesday to send troops to the country's northern state of Roraima, where Venezuelans fleeing food shortages have streamed across the border.

The armed forces will have police powers on the borders and highways in Roraima, the Brazilian government said.