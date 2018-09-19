Fort Lauderdale To Host Next Telephone Town Hall Thursday

Fort Lauderdale residents will have a chance to ask one of their city commissioners anything about the city - and they don't have to make it to City Hall on a Tuesday night at 6 p.m. to do it a city commission meeting.

District 2 Commissioner Steve Glassman is hosting a telephone town hall Thursday for people to call in and talk. You don't have to live in District 2 to call in.

"There are a lot of issues on people's minds, We'll probably talk about infrastructure, also development, or over-development,” Glassman said. “Those are all very much on the minds of folks that I talk to. People that are motivated enough to listen and call in and ask questions and give ideas - we have to listen to that."

He said, he’s hoping that the discussion can reach beyond just one or two issues affecting the city.

“We’ll be recording what those ideas are, what those concerns are,” he said. “We’ll be able to see how those mesh with the recently-enacted Community Action Plan - our goals as a city commission that we established when we had our goal-setting workshop.”

This is the city's second telephone town hall since the new commission took office in March, but it’s Glassman’s first. The city initiative has archived past town halls since 2013.

The city holds telephone town halls several times a year, each with a different member of the city commission.

The last telephone town hall was held by Mayor Dean Trantalis in June. At that time, citizens asked about chlorine levels and drinking water concerns, as well as homelessness issues near the city’s downtown core.

An August town hall with Commissioner Heather Moraitis was postponed.

Glassman’s meeting will take place Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. You can join to listen, or ask questions, by calling 877-353-4701 toll free.

The next planned telephone town hall is with Commissioner Robert McKinzie on Oct. 16.