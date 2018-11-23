How The State's Highest Court Uses Facebook, Florida's Remaining Confederate Symbols And More

This week, The Florida Roundup is an encore presentation of past programs. We'll bring you conversations about how Florida's highest court uses Facebook, symbols of the Conferdacy here and the search for civility.

Listen to The Florida Roundup from November 23, 2018.

Court Proceedings In The Age Of Social Media

This year, the Florida Supreme Court began streaming its proceedings on Facebook. As it prepared to bring its hearings to a live stream, we spoke with NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson in Washington about the move. Then, we hear from the court's former chief justice who helped first bring cameras into the high court.

The state's highest court ruled this month that judges and lawyers can be Facebook "friends" without violating their independence. State rules require judges to avoid the appearance of impropriety in everything they do.

Symbols Of The Confederacy Remain Strong In Florida

This summer, a new report was released finding that even though dozens of monuments and tributes to the Confederacy have been removed over the last few years including here in Florida, nearly 2,000 of them still remain. We spoke about the report's findings last June with Heidi Beirich, director of The Intelligence Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Dan Rather Reflects On What It Means To Be An American

A year ago, we spoke with veteran journalist Dan Rather.

At a deeply polarizing time in this nation's history, he has emerged as a voice of reason and integrity, writing passionately — often on social media — about what it means to him to be an American.

Rather released a new collection of original essays reminding us of the principles upon which the United States was founded. The book, released a year ago, is entitled, "What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism."