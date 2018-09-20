If You Vote By Mail In Florida, It’s 10 Times More Likely That Your Ballot Won’t Count

By Steve Bousquet
  • A florida absentee ballot.
    A florida absentee ballot.
    Al Diaz / Associated Press

A study of Florida’s past two presidential elections finds that mail ballots were 10 times more likely to be rejected than votes cast at early voting sites or on election day.

The study also found that mail ballots cast by youngest voters, blacks and Hispanics were much more likely to be rejected than mail ballots cast by white voters, and that those voters are less likely to cure problems with their ballots when notified by election supervisors than other voters.

The study also shows that rejection rates vary widely across the state.

