Legislature To Consider New Bill That Would Make It Harder To Pass Constitutional Amendments

By News Service of Florida 34 minutes ago
  • Columbia City Blog /Flickr

After an election in which voters approved 11 constitutional amendments, a Republican House member Wednesday filed a proposal aimed at making it harder to pass future ballot measures.

The proposal (HJR 57), filed by Rep. Rick Roth, R-Loxahatchee, would require support from two-thirds of voters for passage of constitutional amendments. That would be up from the current 60 percent threshold.

Roth’s proposal is filed for consideration during the 2019 legislative session, which starts in March. It is a proposed constitutional amendment because the 60 percent threshold was put into the Florida Constitution in 2006.

If approved by lawmakers, Roth's proposal would go on the 2020 ballot.

Voters this year approved 11 of 12 proposed constitutional amendments. Seven of the measures were placed on the ballot by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, three were placed on the ballot by the Legislature, and two went on the ballot after petition drives. The only proposal that failed would have increased the homestead property-tax exemption.

Tags: 
constitutional amendments
Florida Legislature
legislature
news

Related Content

Yes, Florida's Greyhound Racing Ban Means Thousands Of Dogs Will Need New Homes. But Not Right Away.

By 19 hours ago
B Breland Photograhy/flickr

Now that Florida voters have approved Amendment 13 – which effectively ends greyhound racing statewide by December 31, 2020  – thousands of dogs will need new homes.

But that doesn’t mean Florida dog lovers should be running to the nearest track any time soon in hopes of adopting a greyhound overnight.

Amendment 10 Passes, Promising A Huge Change To Florida's Largest Police Department

By Danny Rivero Nov 6, 2018
AL DIAZ / MIAMI HERALD

In a major win for the politically powerful Florida Sheriff’s Association, the largest law enforcement agency in the state of Florida will soon be led by an elected sheriff, thanks to the passage of Amendment 10.

Currently, the Miami-Dade County Police Department is headed by a police chief, who is appointed by the county mayor.

Florida Passes Amendment 4, Will Automatically Restore Right To Vote For Felons

By Nov 6, 2018
WLRN

A constitutional amendment that would restore the right for  former felons to vote in Florida passed.

Amendment 4 needed at least 60 percent of votes to pass.

People with felony convictions who complete their sentence and the terms of their release will now automatically have their voting rights restored. 

Florida has never had an automatic restoration process, though many say under Gov. Rick Scott’s administration the steps to have voting right restored grew even more restrictive.

Amendment 9 In Two Acts: We Unbundle Arguments Around The Drilling And Vaping Ban

By Oct 24, 2018
Sammy Mack / WLRN

Buried deep in the War-and-Peace-length tome that is this November's Florida ballot, voters will find a question asking if a ban on offshore drilling and a ban on vaping should be codified in the state constitution.

Yup, Amendment 9 is the bundled amendment bringing together e-cigarettes and oil rigs.

In its own words:

NO. 9

CONSTITUTIONAL REVISION

Article II, Section 7

Article X, Section 20