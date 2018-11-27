Mark Bogen Sworn In As New Mayor Of Broward County, Promises 'To Get Things Done'

Broward Commissioners voted Mark Bogen this year's county mayor.

Bogen spent the last year serving as vice mayor, under outgoing mayor Beam Furr. He was chosen unanimously by his fellow commissioners, as they vote every year on who should be the official representative for the county and lead the meetings.

"My theme this year is going to be 'Broward Getting Things Done,'" Bogen said. "I'm going to add something to the agenda that's not been added before...I'll call it a status list or I'll call it a parking garage, where we can see from each meeting what's been asked to be done, and what's the status of it."

Before Bogen was sworn in, outgoing mayor and commissioner for District, Six Beam Furr, gave his State of the County Address. He began with a joke, and the audience in the commission chambers erupted in laughter.

"I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving. We have a lot to be thankful for" he said. "Mainly, that the election is over, and we're no longer in the headlines. So we can count our blessings - and then recount them - and count them again."

Furr then became more serious, reflecting on this year's past challenges, including the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"I don't think we as humans, are built to absorb so much sorrow at once," he said. "This was a full assault on the senses and on the psyche for Broward. We are slowly coming to terms with the realities."

Furr also highlighted some of the commission's initiatives that passed this year, including creating the Adult Civil Citation Program, suing the state over local gun reform, and banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ kids as well as fracking in the county.

"The state of the county is solid, strong, caring and compassionate and well positioned for the future," Furr said at the end of his speech. He was met with standing ovation.

Following the speech, longtime Commissioner Dale Holness was unanimously chosen to be the county's Vice Mayor.

Each of the returning commissioners were also re-sworn in to represent their districts at the meeting - or in Fmr. Pompano Beach City Mayor Lamar Fisher's case, he was sworn in for the first time. Fisher now represents District Four, which includes Pompano Beach, Deerfield Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

"I'm ready to get to work...and to be able to make, and continue to make, Broward County a better place to live, work and play," he said.