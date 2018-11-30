A Second BSO Deputy Is Placed On ‘Restricted Duty’ After Parkland Shooting, Union Says

By Nicholas Nehamas 1 hour ago
  • Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, left, testifies at the MSD Public Safety Commission family members of victims of Stoneman Douglas shooting listen to testimony at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thursday, November 15, 2018.
    Carl Juste / Miami Herald

A second Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on restricted duty two weeks after a state public safety commission revealed widespread failures in how the law enforcement agency responded to Florida’s deadliest school shooting, according to a memo BSO commanders sent the deputy Friday.

The deputy, Edward Eason, did not immediately enter the high school campus where a gunman killed 17 people on Feb. 14, state investigators told members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission earlier this month. And the investigators said body-camera footage and audio recordings contradicted Eason’s reasons for staying outside.

Eason arrived in the area of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland roughly three-and-a-half minutes after former student Nikolas Cruz openedfire. Cruz had already shot all of the 34 people who were killed or wounded. Many were in desperate need of first aid.

