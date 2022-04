Film commentator Kevin Murphy casts his eye on some of the more offbeat movies coming out this fall. They include Dummy, starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody; director Robert Rodriguez' Once Upon a Time in Mexico with Johnny Depp and Antonio Banderas; The Saddest Song in the World," from Canadian director Guy Maddin; and Bubba Ho-tep, which stars Bruce Campbell and Ossie Davis.

