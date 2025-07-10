Inter Miami's new park plan gets green light despite financial concerns

A deal for a new park on the site of Inter Miami FC’s stadium was reached July 6.

The City of Fort Lauderdale and the team had agreed to a plan where Inter Miami would pay for a public park when the team moved in. But it had been delayed for years.

Except not everyone is happy. Vice Mayor John Herbst said the new plan gives Inter Miami a sweetheart deal.

"The two and a half million dollars that they're offering to pay for the park's construction is only a fraction of what they're obligated to spend," he said.

Fort Lauderdale will pay $21 million of the park’s estimated $25 million dollar cost.

The new park will include 260 paved parking spaces, 16 pickleball courts, a dog park and other amenities. The park originally included multipurpose playing fields, but those were removed for the parking spaces.

Inter Miami is planning to move into its new home at Miami’s Freedom Park by the start of next season.

