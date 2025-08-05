Two South Florida sports stars named under the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition

Two South Florida sports stars have been named under the newly created President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

President Trump announced Friday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk would be joining the new council. But it's not without controversy.

One of the council’s stated goals is quote “keeping men out of women's sports,” an anti-trans talking point frequently discussed by the administration.

It is unclear how much of a role Tagovailoa or Tkachuk will play as neither has publicly commented on their involvement.

Another member is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. He says he was not informed of his inclusion, nor would he participate.

READ MORE: Report: Miami Heat suffer huge memorabilia heist

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

