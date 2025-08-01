Report: Miami Heat suffer huge memorabilia heist

The Miami Heat have reportedly been victims of what could prove to be one of the largest sports memorabilia heists of all time.

That’s according to NBA insider Amin Elhassan, who recently appeared on the Dan LeBatard Show, adding that the FBI is investigating the theft.

Authorities are working to track down millions of dollars of authenticated, game-worn jerseys were stolen out of a storage locker inside the Kaseya Center, he said.

The Miami Heat have declined to comment on what they call an ongoing investigation. The FBI’s Miami office also declined to comment.

READ MORE: Former NFL player suspended as high school coach for giving gifts to players

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.