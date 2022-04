In growing numbers, psychiatric researchers agree that bipolar disorder -- sometimes called manic depression -- occurs in children and not just in adults. Children as young as five can suffer from the manic highs and deep depressions that characterize the disorder. In a second report on mental illness in children, NPR's Michelle Trudeau introduces one family whose young son has bipolar disorder.

