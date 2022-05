At just about every event or campaign stop, there are young people holding up signs. Their mission: to get their candidate's name on television. As a part of our Campaign Diaries series, we hear from high school senior Robert Mack of Tinton Falls, N.J. Mack campaigned for Sen. John Edwards on the frigid street corners of New Hampshire and tasted success at victory parties in Columbia, S.C.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.