© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Hoosiers' Hero Relives the Glory Fifty Years Later

By Scott Simon
Published February 21, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST
The Milan High School 1953-54 varsity basketball team.
The Milan High School 1953-54 varsity basketball team.

On the 50th anniversary of the high school basketball game that became the inspiration for the movie Hoosiers, NPR's Scott Simon talks to Bobby Plump in Indianapolis.

Plump made the last-second shot that gave the team from tiny Milan High School the Indiana state championship over much larger Muncie Central High School. He relives the last 18 seconds of the championship game, when, with the game tied at 30-30, he got the ball, ran down the clock and made his shot over Muncie defenders.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Weekend Edition SaturdayWeekend Edition
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon