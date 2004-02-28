Danger Mouse's 'Grey Album' Spurs Dispute

Producer Danger Mouse (Brian Burton) took vocals from rapper Jay-Z's The Black Album, mixed them with instrumentals from The Beatles -- known as "The White Album" -- and came up with The Grey Album.

It wasn't made for commercial release, but the mixes got Internet play. EMI -- the label controlling Beatles music -- took legal action and Web sites recently mounted a protest. Joel Rose of member station WHYY reports.

