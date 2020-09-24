WLRN Newsletters

There's no shortage of news in South Florida and we want to make sure you don't miss it, even if you don't catch it on our airwaves or our website.

If you want the latest updates from our news team, and our local news partners, then just enter your email below to get our newsletters!

Our COVID-19 newsletter will arrive in your email inbox twice weekly on Wednesdays and provides the latest news to know about how the coronavirus is impacting South Florida.

The Tieline is our Florida Keys-focused newsletter and features updates from WLRN's southernmost reporter Nancy Klingener. Nancy shares some of her latest reporting out of the Keys along with other anecdotes and news to know from Monroe County.

The environment newsletter is on a temporary hiatus but provides the latest news on how things like climate change affect us and the latest on how officials are responding to everything from hurricanes to sea level rise.