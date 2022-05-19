The corporate monopolies behind the national baby formula shortage

The national baby formula shortage.

“There are parents across the country who are driving from pharmacy to supermarket to chain store just to try to find food that they need to feed their infants,” Amanda Starbuck says.

The reason? Corporate monopolies, poor quality control and federal regulation.

Just three companies control the entire infant formula market in the United States.

And half of all the formula sold in the U.S. gets to families through the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

“But the way [the] WIC lays out the actual contracting, the USDA gives the money to each state, and then each state chooses one of these manufacturers, and gives them the contract for the whole state,” Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project, says.

“It means that every retailer in the state is basically going to carry only that brand. Because half of your customers [aren’t] … able to look at any other manufacturers’ items.”

Today, On Point: Corporate monopolies, infant formula and hungry babies.

Guests

Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project. Author of the newsletter BIG about the politics of market power and antitrust. Author of Goliath: The Hundred Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy. (@matthewstoller)

Also Featured

Rachel Taylor, mom of 2-month-old in Baltimore, Maryland.

Debbie Loesch, runs a nonprofit called Angels of Long Island, which helps families in crisis.

Related Reading

BIG by Matt Stoller: “Big Bottle: The Baby Formula Nightmare” — “As anyone with an infant knows, there is a major crisis in the feeding of America’s babies right now, because parents in some areas can’t get baby formula.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.