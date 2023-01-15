All Creatures Great and Small - Third Season

All Creatures Great & Small Season 3 Now Streaming on WLRN Passport

Transport yourself back to the Yorkshire Dales once again with James, Siegfried Farnon, Tristan Farnon, Helen Alderson, Mrs. Hall, and more. Season 3 begins in spring 1939 as James and Helen prepare to walk down the aisle. James will have a new wife and a new stake in the business to think of. The pressure is on, and while his scheme to participate in the government’s practice to test for tuberculosis in cattle will expand the veterinary practice, it could put James on the outs with local farmers. Meanwhile, the war with Germany looms on the horizon, leaving everyone wondering what the future holds.