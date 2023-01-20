© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Increasing chances for rain and severe storms for parts of Florida this weekend

Storm Center | By Jeff George
Published January 20, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST
Severe T-Storm Risk Sunday
Severe T-Storm Risk Sunday

A frontal boundary over the central Peninsula on Saturday morning will slowly shift north during the day. Rain chances will become widespread across parts of central and northern Florida in the afternoon. Showers will continue into the evening in the same areas and increase across the Panhandle. No severe weather is expected Saturday, although some local flooding is possible.

Wx 1.jpg

As that system lifts into Georgia by Sunday morning, a trailing cold front will track across the Panhandle during the day. That front will strengthen and slide into north-central parts of the state later in the afternoon and evening. The strongest storms may produce damaging winds over 60 mph and isolated tornadoes are possible too. Please stay weather aware and keep this forecast in mind when making outdoor plans this weekend.

Wx 3.jpg

Areas along and south of I-4 will see little to no stormy weather on Sunday. Outside of any rain Sunday afternoon, most of the Peninsula will be very warm and windy with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Wx 4.jpg

Tags
FPREN Weather
Jeff George
See stories by Jeff George