Shovels & Rope band explores relationships and family through music

Published June 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
Shovels & Rope (Leslie Ryan McKellar)

We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s 2022 conversation with musicians Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst about their band Shovels & Rope’s album “Manticore.” The album features a number of songs about relationships and family. Trent and Hearst are married with two children.

The band is on tour in the U.S. now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

