Farmers still cleaning up from Hurricane Ian now have more time to apply to USDA for help

Farmers in nearly half of the state now have more time to apply for grants to restore their land to the way it was before Hurricane Ian made landfall last September in Southwest Florida.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline to Sept. 25 for farmers to apply for up to $500,000 to remove debris, repair fences, regrade land torn up by the storm and rebuild conservation structures such as dams, gullies, and other things that help conserve water and other natural resources.

“We understand the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian and the catastrophic and widespread impacts in Florida’s agricultural communities,” said Deborah Tannenbaum, director of the Farm Service Agency in Florida. “We can provide critical financial assistance to help alleviate some economic stressors brought on by the hurricane, restore infrastructure, and help impacted agricultural operations move forward and build resiliency following this disastrous storm.”

If approved, agricultural producers can receive up to 75% of the cost of repairs. Farmers with special needs or circumstances may be awarded up to 90%.

Farm Service Agency representatives will evaluate applications based on the estimates or measurements of the damaged land, taking into consideration the type and extent of the damage. Onsite visits will be required for conservation structures.

Farmers in the following counties are eligible to apply: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, and Volusia.

Farm owners must receive written approval prior to starting the repairs. Restoration work started before approval may not qualify. For more information, click here.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

