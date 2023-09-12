© 2023 WLRN
Stranded, injured survivors of Morocco’s deadly earthquake are desperate for aid

Published September 12, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT
A camp set up by the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces to assist with the rescue mission for victims of the earthquake, in the town of Amizmiz, near Marrakech, Morocco, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Rescue crews expanded their efforts on Monday as the earthquake's death toll continued to climb to more than 2,400 and displaced people worried about where to find shelter. (Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP)
A camp set up by the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces to assist with the rescue mission for victims of the earthquake, in the town of Amizmiz, near Marrakech, Morocco, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Rescue crews expanded their efforts on Monday as the earthquake's death toll continued to climb to more than 2,400 and displaced people worried about where to find shelter. (Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP)

Help has been slow to come for those affected by Morocco’s earthquake as rescue workers struggle to navigate roadblocks and the rough terrain of rural areas.

Many are frustrated with the Moroccan government’s decision to accept aid from only four countries, despite offers of help from across the world.

We hear from Alexander Cornwell, a journalist with Reuters in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco.

