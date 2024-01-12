WLRN Investigations: Unguarded
An audio compilation of WLRN News' three-part investigation Unguarded, with funder acknowledgements removed, prepared for contest entries.
Click "listen" above to hear a compilation of the following three stories:
- "UNGUARDED: The Guardianship Program of Dade sells properties of ‘incapacitated’ people to a Miami realtor, who reaps big gains," published March 7, 2023
- "UNGUARDED: Buying Guardianship homes turns into family affair," published April 5, 2023
- "UNGUARDED: How a tight-knit network of Miami real estate players bought and sold Guardianship homes for profit," published June 28, 2023