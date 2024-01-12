© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WLRN Investigations: Unguarded

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Daniel Rivero,
Joshua Ceballos
Published January 12, 2024 at 2:32 PM EST
IMG_6783.jpg
Camila Kerwin
WLRN Investigation: Unguarded

An audio compilation of WLRN News' three-part investigation Unguarded, with funder acknowledgements removed, prepared for contest entries.

Click "listen" above to hear a compilation of the following three stories:
Daniel Rivero
Daniel Rivero is part of WLRN's new investigative reporting team. Before joining WLRN, he was an investigative reporter and producer on the television series "The Naked Truth," and a digital reporter for Fusion. He can be reached at drivero@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Daniel Rivero
Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter and a member of the investigations team. Reach Joshua Ceballos at jceballos@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Joshua Ceballos
More On This Topic