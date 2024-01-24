© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unpacking the New Hampshire primary

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published January 24, 2024 at 9:28 AM EST
Republican presidential hopeful and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks after results came in for the New Hampshire primaries during a watch party in Concord, New Hampshire.
Republican presidential hopeful and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks after results came in for the New Hampshire primaries during a watch party in Concord, New Hampshire.

The nation’s first presidential primary wrapped up last night in New Hampshire. Just minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m., former president Donald Trump was declared the winner of the state’s GOP primary.

Trump also won the Iowa caucuses last week.

After her loss last night, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s candidacy is looking more like a longshot. 

On the Democratic side, there were 21 names on the ballot. President Joe Biden wasn’t one of them, but that didn’t stop him from taking home the win.

 Wediscuss New Hampshire’s primary results and what they mean for the election with a reporter on the campaign trail.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Tags
1A
Haili Blassingame
More On This Topic