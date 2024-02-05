'Save Indigenous History' offers fun activities that teach kids about history and culture

“Save Indigenous History: An Activity Book for Children” is part activity book, part coloring book. It teaches kids about archaeology, Native American history and culture, and how to protect cultural sites.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Ashleigh Thompson, director of tribal collaboration in research and education at Archaeology Southwest, who put the book together, and Derrick Gonzalez, one of the Native American artists who contributed to the book.

Download the book for free here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.