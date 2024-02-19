© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Director Celine Song on 'Past Lives' and being a first-time filmmaker

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published February 19, 2024 at 8:13 AM EST
Celine Song won the Directors Guild of America award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for “Past Lives.”
Celine Song won the Directors Guild of America award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for “Past Lives.”

Writer and director Celine Song is having a big year.

Her first feature film is called “Past Lives.” It debuted a year ago at Sundance. It follows a couple who meet as children in Korea and reconnect years kater.

A lot has changed since Nora, played by Greta Lee, and Hae Sung, played by Teo Yoo, were 12 years old. Careers, relationships, and continents between them — but the thread that keeps them together is still there.

It’s a different kind of love story, one that has resonated with audiences. It’s scored a number of awards, including Best First-time Feature Film at the Directors Guild of America Awards. It also got five nominations at the Golden Globes and two at the upcoming Academy Awards, including a nomination for Best Picture.

1A’s John Horn caught up with Celine to discuss “Past Lives” and her whirlwind year.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Tags
1A
Arfie Ghedi
More On This Topic