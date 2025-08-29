AAA activates 'Tow to Go' initiative ahead of Labor Day Weekend

For the Labor Day Holiday weekend, auto club AAA is launching its Tow to Go program, aimed at keeping intoxicated drivers off the roadway.

Tow to Go is a program providing impaired drivers with a safe way home – towing cars and transporting drivers back home. Both AAA members and non-members will be able to call an emergency number and receive the free ride for them, and their vehicle.

The program aims to put a stop to alcohol-related incidents on the road. Since its launch over 25 years ago, Tow to Go has removed around 30,000 intoxicated drivers from dangerous situations.

The service typically launches in the time leading up to largely celebrated holidays throughout the year. Tow to Go will officially begin at 6 p.m. Friday and will run through the early morning hours on Tuesday.

AAA says for these services, all rides remain confidential and can go anywhere within a ten-mile radius.

Tow to Go is available in 11 states including Florida.

After seeing the program's success in limiting intoxicated drivers, AAA has continued to relaunch Tow to Go over the years as a part of its initiative to make the roads a safer place.

"Impaired driving accounts for one-third of all traffic deaths year-round," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins Simple actions like planning a designated driver or using programs like 'Tow to Go' can save lives."

Tow to Go cannot be scheduled in advance, and is intended to be used as a last resort to keep impaired drivers off the roads.



