U.S. doctor reflects on Gaza after working at a field hospital

An emergency physician from the San Francisco Bay Area is home after a volunteer medical mission to Rafah in southern Gaza.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Dr. Mohammad Subeh about some of the creative ways he served patients with little resources in a field hospital and the children he will never forget.

A film screening at a field hospital in Gaza. (Courtesy of Mohammad Subeh)

