The News Roundup - International

Outrage is echoing through America and the world following an Israeli Defense Force attack on a convoy of World Central Kitchen workers providing aid to the people of Gazas. At least 7 workers died.

NATO is urging its member states to provide long term aid to Ukraine in its years-long effort to repel a Russian invasion at its eastern border. The organization is putting together a $108 billion fund to help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces.

In Senegal, two weeks ago, Bassirou Diomaye Faye was a little-known opposition leader sitting in prison for his politics. This week, he was sworn in as the youngest-ever president in the country’s history, despite never having held political office.

We discuss the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

