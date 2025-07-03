Here are some firework safety tips for the Fourth of July

Fireworks can be an exciting way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Some of you might watch professional fireworks shows that light up the sky. But other Floridians will show their patriotism with explosive displays in their neighborhoods.

Here is some important information to know before you light that fuse.

Are they legal?

Yes — to an extent. Without a permit, fireworks can only be used on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and the Fourth of July, according to state law . However, they can be used year-round to deter birds from agriculture or fish hatcheries.

These restrictions only apply to fireworks that explode and do not apply to sparklers, fountains, and other novelties.

Remember: state law doesn't trump local rules and regulations for fireworks. It's important to check with your local city or county government for special circumstances like burn bans.

What are fireworks?

Florida law defines fireworks as "any combustible or explosive composition or substance or combination of substances" that are created to produce "a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration, or detonation."

Fireworks do not include sparklers, noisemakers, party poppers, and other novelty items that contain less than twenty-hundredths grain of explosives.

Always purchase from a reputable seller

Want to shop at that tent outside the mall that sells fireworks?

All approved retailers are required to have a permit and proper inspection.

You can confirm a retailer's permit with the Bureau of Fire Prevention.

Safe handling and disposal

Read the instructions before you light 'em up.

The Florida Sheriffs Association advises always placing fireworks on a flat surface to light them, maintaining a safe distance once they're lit, and if they don't go off, giving them at least 20 minutes before approaching. Officials recommend that people never use homemade or illegal fireworks.

After all the fun has ended, get rid of used fireworks by soaking them in water and putting them in a metal trash can away from anything else that can catch fire.

Pet safety

The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends that people take some precautions for their pets, like checking identification tags and, if applicable, verifying that microchip registry information is up-to-date.

If loud noises and fireworks make your pet anxious, talk to your veterinarian about possible medication options.

