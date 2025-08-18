University of Miami Janitors vote to authorize strike as they seek higher wages

More than 500 janitors and groundskeepers employed by the University of Miami’s cleaning contractor, ABM, voted to authorize a strike unless a deal could be reached before the end of the month, the union reported Monday.

The vote was announced at a rally and march on Monday afternoon at UM's main campus in Coral Gables. The current contract expires Aug. 30.

Janitors, members of 32BJ SEIU, gathered outside Saint Bede Chapel, joined by community leaders including South Miami Mayor Javier Fernandez and Miami Commissioner Christine King. They chanted, held signs and marched to the sounds of a mariachi band.

“As a single mother of two boys, surviving in Miami has become nearly impossible. My rent jumped from $1,800 to $2,500,” Luz Ballestas, an ABM janitor and member of the union bargaining committee, said in a statement.

The workers want a new contract that includes higher wages, free parking, and continued funding for training and education programs.

According to 32BJ SEIU, ABM has offered a 50-cent raise per year while proposing to cut the training fund that provides English classes and career certifications. The company has also rejected proposals for free parking, a benefit workers say would save them hundreds of dollars annually.

“Many of these janitors went on a hunger strike and sacrificed themselves to win a union, benefits, and job protections,” said Helene O’Brien, Vice President of 32BJ SEIU. “Now it’s time for ABM to catch up and negotiate a contract that reflects the reality of living in Miami.”

Janitors at UM first unionized in 2006 after a campaign that drew national attention and included a 17-day hunger strike. That effort resulted in employer-paid health care, paid sick leave, and other workplace benefits. But union leaders say those gains are no longer enough to keep up with Miami’s soaring cost of living.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, rent in Miami has increased by 41%, while inflation has risen 32%, according to union calculations. Today, the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the area is $3,500. ABM workers start at $14.25 per hour.

Zillow.com estimates the average rent in Miami at $3,200 — 52% higher the national average of $2,100. Apartments.com comes in lower, with a two-bedroom unit at $2,787.

Many janitors say they’re living paycheck to paycheck, with some facing homelessness.

“These are the cleaners who disinfect patient rooms at health centers and maintain some of the most luxurious campus buildings in the country — they deserve a fair wage,” O’Brien said.

The workers are calling on ABM to return to the bargaining table and negotiate a stronger union contract that includes better wages, free parking, continued training opportunities, and access to a legal fund offering affordable legal assistance to the largely immigrant workforce.

