Homestead's popular Knaus Berry Farms reopens in a new location

A South Florida staple known for its famous cinnamon rolls has opened in its new location.

The seasonal bakery, Knaus Berry Farms had operated in Homestead since 1956, but today the iconic locale opens in a new location off of Krome Avenue and SW 168th Street.

The farm is also under new management. The Knaus family is stepping back from ownership but will be staying on as consultants.

They will be accepting credit cards for the first time, and be open Tuesday through Sunday. The new owners have said the recipe for their cinnamon rolls has stayed the same.

