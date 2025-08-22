Knaus Berry Farm finds new home for its iconic cinnamon rolls

A South Florida staple known for its fresh cinnamon rolls is moving to a new home under new ownership.



Knaus Berry Farm has operated at the same Homestead location since 1956. This fall, it will re-open for the season just a few miles from its original home.



The Knaus family said the new Miami location at 16790 SW 177th Ave. will offer more capacity, parking and an additional oven to help with long wait times.



Under the new owners, it will be open on Sundays and will accept credit cards for the first time.



But one thing will remain unchanged: its cinnamon rolls. The Knaus family said it will stay on as consultants to ensure the legendary rolls taste exactly as customers remember.



