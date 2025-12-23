Proposed development could impact fuel depot at PortMiami

Miami-Dade is in the midst of negotiations that will have a deep impact on one of the county’s main economic drivers: PortMiami.

In September, a developer bought the facility on Fisher Island that stores all the fuel for ships docked at PortMiami. That company wants to build a large-scale development on the property, depriving the county of a fuel depot.

Miami-Dade Commissioners voted in October to enter mediation with the new landowner. If the mediation breaks down, the county will trigger eminent domain and buy the land for the fuel depot. Mediation was supposed to end on Dec. 20, but the county said it is still negotiating in good faith with the developer.



PortMiami generates billions of dollars in revenue for Miami-Dade County. According to commissioners, the loss of a fuel depot could lead to a major crisis.

READ MORE: PortMiami faces crisis after fuel facility was sold to investment firm

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.