© 2024 WLRN
SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Lessons for Survival' reflects on motherhood, racial justice and climate change

Published April 19, 2024 at 8:40 AM EDT
Emily Raboteau wrote the new essay collection "Lessons for Survival: Mothering Against 'The Apocalypse.'" (Courtesy)
Emily Raboteau wrote the new essay collection "Lessons for Survival: Mothering Against 'The Apocalypse.'" (Courtesy)

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with author, photographer and CUNY professor Emily Raboteau about her new essay collection “Lessons for Survival: Mothering Against ‘The Apocalypse.'”

The book explores the intersection of climate change with racial justice and economic inequality.

Book excerpt: ‘Lessons for Survival’

By Emily Raboteau

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
More On This Topic