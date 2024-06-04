Unpacking the results of the Indian election

The results for the biggest election in the world are now in.Incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist, has declared victory, but with a smaller margin than expected.

Since April, India conducted a multi-phased a general election with 970 million eligible voters.

What doeshisvictorymean forthiscountry of 1.4 billionpeople?And whatcouldanother five years ofModi leadershipmean forthe groups thatheand his party have targeted? Groups likeIndian Muslims, journalists, and the main political opposition?

We talk about it.

