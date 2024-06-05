The summer 2024 SCOTUS roundup

The Supreme Court is busy this summer.

Before the term ends in July, the Court will decide whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal charges for actions taken while in office. It could upend over three hundred Jan. 6 prosecutions, including Trump’s, in a case about obstruction.

Two abortion cases are also on the docket, along with a case that could have major implications for how political posts on social media platforms are moderated.

But the Supreme Court’s public approval rating remains historically low. Justice Samuel Alito’s refusal to recuse himself from the Jan. 6 proceeding despite the hanging of controversial flags outside his homes has only deepened the Court’s crisis of confidence.

We talk about all theSupreme Court cases to watch this summerand discuss the integrity of the Court.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5